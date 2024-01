Greene (elbow) has been hitting, playing catch and going through some defensive drills as the Tigers' spring training complex in Florida, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greene is not even four months removed from Tommy John surgery, but because the operation was on his right (non-throwing) elbow, he's facing a much shorter rehab window. It's possible Greene will face some restrictions during spring training, but the expectation is that he will be ready to go by Opening Day.