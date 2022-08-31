The Tigers will select Kreidler's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Kreidler is among the Tigers' top prospects, and he'll join the major-league club once active rosters expand to 28 players Thursday. The 24-year-old has had a slight decrease in production at Toledo this year, slashing .218/.359/.421 with eight homers, 29 runs, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases over 55 games in 2022. However, Kreidler should have a chance to carve out big-league at-bats over the final month of the season, especially while Jonathan Schoop (ankle) remains sidelined.