Kreidler was considered for a promotion to the majors with Javier Baez (thumb) landing on the IL over the weekend, though the team ultimately went with Willi Castro, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro is on the 40-man roster while Kreidler is not, which probably ended up being the driving factor, especially with Baez not expected to be out too long. However, the team does seem to think highly of Kreidler, and the 24-year-old may get called up for his MLB debut later this year. If Kreidler does get added to the roster at some point, Zack Short may be the odd man out.