Kreidler (hand) is expected to return to the lineup at Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kreidler underwent surgery to repair a fractured right hand in late April, but he'll return to game action after missing just over a month. The 24-year-old slashed .246/.346/.462 with four homers, 12 RBI, six runs and four stolen bases over 18 games in Toledo prior to his absence. If he performs well after returning to action, Kreidler will likely be in the mix to make his major-league debut at some point in 2022.