Kreidler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

It was a rare display of power for Kreidler, who hit his first home run since the 2022 season. The utility man has been seeing more time at shortstop recently with Javier Baez (back) on the injured list, though Zach McKinstry has the slight edge in playing time at the moment. Neither player is a great offensive option, and fantasy managers can mostly look elsewhere, particularly with Baez beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday and likely back soon.