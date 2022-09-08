Kreidler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.
A batter after fellow rookie Kerry Carpenter tied the game with a home run, Kreidler put the Tigers ahead with his first MLB long ball. The 24-year-old was called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier this month, and he's gone 4-for-20 across six games. Kreidler is one of Detroit's top prospects, and with Jonathan Schoop (ankle) out, the former should continue to see regular infield playing time in the final weeks of the season.