Kreidler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Kreidler had started at shortstop in both of the past two games and four of the previous six games overall, but he'll give way to Zach McKinstry in the series finale. Since getting called up from Triple-A Toledo on June 11, Kreidler has produced a weak .405 OPS over 18 games, so he won't have much of a case for seeing regular playing time once Javier Baez (spine) likely returns from the injured list during the upcoming week.