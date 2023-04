Kreidler is starting at second base and batting ninth for the Tigers in Thursday's home opener versus the Red Sox.

It's the third straight start for Kreidler, with two of them coming at second base and one at shortstop. One of those starts came against a righty, but for the most part he seems to be in a short-side platoon with Zach McKinstry. Kreidler is 2-for-11 at the plate so far this season.