Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Kreidler hasn't played for Triple-A Toledo since Sunday due to a sore right hand, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Kreidler initially fractured the hand in late April and underwent surgery before he made his return to the Triple-A lineup May 27. However, he appeared in just two games for Toledo before his hand started bothering him again. The setback doesn't seem to be a significant one for Kreidler, but he could miss a few more games until the discomfort in his hand completely subsides.