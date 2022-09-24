site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-ryan-kreidler-on-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kreidler isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Kreidler is out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games after he went 2-for-4 with a strikeout Friday. Jeimer Candelario will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read