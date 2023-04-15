site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Optioned to Triple-A
Kreidler was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Toledo.
Kreidler was just 2-for-18 (.111) with two singles and seven strikeouts through 11 games this season with Detroit.
