Kreidler will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals.

After going 2-for-5 with two walks, two runs and an RBI while starting both of the past two games at third base, Kreidler will replace Willi Castro at the keystone in the series finale. The Tigers are expected to get primary second baseman Jonathan Schoop (ankle) from the injured list during the upcoming week, but so long as Kreidler keeps producing at the plate, expect manager A.J. Hinch to find room in the lineup for the rookie somewhere.