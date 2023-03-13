Kreidler went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Batting second, Kreidler made his presence felt. The infielder is battling for a reserve role this spring, though he'd likely make the team based on his defensive versatility, as he batted just .178 in 26 games for the Tigers in 2022. However, Kreidler looked better in the box at the Triple-A level the last two seasons, so perhaps he can improve his offensive production in the majors. Even if that happens, Kreidler will remain off the fantasy radar unless he's able to secure regular playing time.