Kreidler (core) has gone 3-for-13 with a double and a stolen base in three games for Triple-A Toledo since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.

Kreidler rejoined the Toledo lineup Thursday for his first appearance with the affiliate since April 26 after a prolonged absence due to knee soreness and then core-muscle surgery. The 25-year-old infielder remains on the Tigers' 40-man roster and could be in the mix for a late-season call-up if he can stay healthy at Triple-A and produce well at the plate.