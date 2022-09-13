site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Riding pine Tuesday
Kreidler is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros.
Kody Clemens will start at the hot corner and bat seventh. Kreidler is hitting .233 with one home run, one double, nine strikeouts and three walks in nine games since getting the call this month.
