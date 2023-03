With the Tigers optioning Akil Baddoo and Zack Short to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Kreidler has a clearer path to an Opening Day roster spot.

Kreidler is versatile enough to play across the infield and in the outfield, and that appeared to give him the edge over Baddoo and Short. Even if he sticks on the roster into the regular season, Kreidler is unlikely to have a huge fantasy impact after recording a .477 OPS across 26 games with the Tigers last year.