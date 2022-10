Kreidler is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Kreidler picks up a start with Javier Baez getting the day game off. The rookie is stuck in a reserve role and is slashing just .190/.243/.254 this season, so he doesn't figure to offer a ton of fantasy value Sunday. He'll likely have to settle for a similar role in 2023 with Baez locked up on a six-year deal that he signed last offseason.