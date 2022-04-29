site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Undergoes hand surgery
Kreidler will undergo surgery on his right hand, which was fractured when he was hit by a pitch earlier this week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
He hit .246/.346/.462 with four home runs and four steals in 18 games at Triple-A prior to suffering the injury. It's possible he could return in the second half of the season.
