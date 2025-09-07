Skubal (13-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-0 victory over the White Sox, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Chicago didn't get a runner past second base against Skubal, who delivered his fifth straight quality start and 19th of the season on 90 pitches (63 strikes). Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Detroit ace has 12 outings this season of at least six innings without giving up a run, leaving him one shy of Bob Gibson's legendary 1968 campaign for the most by a pitcher in the live ball era. Skubal will take a 2.10 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and absurd 222:28 K:BB through 180 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Miami.