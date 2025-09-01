Skubal (12-4) pitched seven scoreless innings with four strikeouts to collect the win Sunday at Kansas City. He allowed four hits and two walks.

The Detroit ace didn't have his sharpest stuff in this 93-pitch outing, generating only eight whiffs, as he tallied four or fewer punchouts for just the fourth time this season. The Royals lineup never sniffed a run against Skubal, who has now posted a quality start in four consecutive appearances. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner has continued his run as one of the game's best pitchers, firing a 2.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 216:27 K:BB across 173 total innings. Skubal currently lines up to make his next start at home against the White Sox next weekend.