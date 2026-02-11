Manager A.J. Hinch announced Wednesday that Skubal will draw the starting nod for the Tigers' Opening Day game March 26 versus the Padres in San Diego, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While his long-term future in Detroit remains murky, Skubal will once again head into the 2026 campaign as the Tigers' staff ace coming off back-to-back Cy Young Award-winning seasons. The Tigers may look to manage Skubal's innings during the Grapefruit League after he logged a combined 216 frames between the regular season and playoffs in 2025, but he should be fully ramped up and ready to handle a standard workload by the time Opening Day arrives.