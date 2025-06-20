Skubal (8-2) earned the win Thursday in the opening game of a doubleheader with the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Skubal came an out shy of recording his fourth straight quality start, though he was able to pick up his fourth win in his last five outings. The left-hander had been on a stellar run ahead of Thursday's outing -- Skubal had allowed just one run while striking out 32 over 30.2 innings in his previous four starts. Overall, the reigning Cy Young winner sports a 2.06 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP and 117 strikeouts across 15 starts (96 innings) this year. Skubal is currently scheduled to face the A's at home in his next outing.