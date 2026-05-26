Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Faces hitters Tuesday

Skubal (elbow) threw 39 pitches over 2.2 innings in a simulated game Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Skubal struck out three and served up a home run to Jahmai Jones in what was his first time facing hitters since he underwent surgery earlier this month to remove a loose body from his left elbow. It's unclear what the next step for Skubal will be, but it could be a rehab start. The two-time Cy Young winner continues to make a swift recovery and appears tracking toward a return to the Tigers' rotation within the next couple weeks.