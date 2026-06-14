Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Gives up two runs in return

Skubal (3-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Guardians after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out four and hit a batter.

Skubal tied his shortest outing of the season in his first taste of major-league action since April 29, but it was enough to take the loss in his return. Skubal was limited to 80 pitches (53 strikes), and it remains to be seen how long it'll take him to rediscover his dominant form. He had a 2.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 43.1 innings before missing around six weeks due to an elbow procedure. For now, his next start will come at home against the White Sox, one of the most productive offenses in the American League in recent weeks.