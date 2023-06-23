Skubal (elbow) will make another rehab start in the middle of next week for Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

He tossed 52 pitches (32 strikes, eight swinging strikes) this week in his fourth rehab start, so it's possible his next rehab outing could be his final tuneup before joining the big-league rotation. Given the Mud Hens' schedule, Skubal's next rehab start will likely come Wednesday, which could set him up to come off the injured list July 4 at home against Oakland.