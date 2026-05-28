Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Next simulated game Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Skubal (elbow) will throw another simulated game Monday at Tropicana Field, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Skubal tossed 39 pitches over 2.2 innings in a simulated game Tuesday and will build up further Monday. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Skubal's next throwing session after Monday's will occur June 7. Woodbery speculates that it could line Skubal up to make a rehab start June 12 before rejoining the Tigers' rotation June 17 in Houston, though nothing is official on that front at this point.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!