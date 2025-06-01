Tigers manager A.J. Hinch suggested that Skubal is likely to get an extra day of rest ahead of his next start, which is expected to come Friday against the Cubs in Detroit, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Skubal had been lined up to start Thursday's series finale versus the White Sox, but he's started on four days' rest in just three of his first 12 outings, and at this stage of the season, the Tigers want to be cognizant about not overworking their staff ace when they don't have to. By pushing Skubal back a day, the Tigers will also be able to shield one of their bottom-of-rotation arms from a fearsome Cubs offense that has produced a 120 wRC+ on the season, good for third in the majors. Though Skubal will be missing out on a favorable matchup with the 18-40 White Sox, fantasy managers shouldn't think twice about keeping him in lineups this week, as the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has been dominant even against formidable competition this season.