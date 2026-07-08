Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Nine Ks again in win

Skubal (5-4) earned the win against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Skubal allowed a homer for the fifth straight game since returning from the injured list but was otherwise strong, throwing 62 of 96 pitches for strikes with a whopping 22 whiffs. The southpaw has yielded just two earned runs across back-to-back victories and has recorded exactly nine punchouts in three straight outings. He owns a 3.06 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 84:10 K:BB across 70.2 innings this season and lines up to face the Phillies at home this weekend in his final matchup before the All-Star break.