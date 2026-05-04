Skubal has been scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the Red Sox due to an undisclosed injury, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Though Skubal was able to finish out his most recent start last Wednesday in Atlanta, he was seen grabbing at and massaging his left forearm during the seventh inning and was visited on the mound by a team trainer before staying in the game. Per Jason Beck of MLB.com, the two-time Cy Young Award winner said over the weekend that he was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session Friday and was feeling good heading into Monday's start, but the Tigers may not have been as convinced that he was fully healthy. More on Skubal's status will be known when manager A.J. Hinch addresses the media prior to Monday's game. Heyman relays that the Tigers' decision to scratch Skubal is viewed as precautionary, so at this stage, the southpaw is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list.