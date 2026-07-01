Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Strikes out nine in statement win

Skubal (8-4) earned the win against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Going against fellow ace Cam Schlittler, Skubal generated 13 swinging strikes on 87 pitches en route to his first win since April 18. The outing marked the first quality start in four turns since returning from the injured list for the 29-year-old, who has allowed seven homers during that span while still posting a strong 0.85 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB. He'll carry a 3.15 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 75:8 K:BB across 65.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Athletics next week.