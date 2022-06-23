Skubal (5-5) allowed six runs on six hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox. He walked three and struck out five.

Skubal dropped his third straight decision, and the lefty has struggled during this stretch, allowing 15 earned runs across 13.2 innings. It's been quite the reversal for Skubal, who had a stellar 2.33 ERA before the rough patch. His current 3.63 ERA still looks pretty good, though it might not stay below 4.00 for long if he keeps pitching like this. The 25-year-old will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Giants.