Skubal (1-2) allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins. He walked two and struck out four.

The Tigers committed four total errors in this one, which certainly didn't do Skubal or the three relievers any favors. The lefty now has a losing record but has pitched well overall with a 3.05 ERA and 20 strikeouts across 20.2 innings this season, so wins should come if he gets more run support and some better defense behind him. Skubal will look to even up his record in his next scheduled start Wednesday against an exploitable Pittsburgh lineup.