Skubal allowed four runs on six hits across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's game against the Marlins. He had no walks and struck out four.

One game after logging five scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season, Skubal was less dominant Sunday, and he failed to complete five innings for the fourth time in five starts. The Tigers are being cautious with their lefty in his return from flexor tendon surgery, and he was limited to 77 pitches in this one. Skubal can be a good fantasy pitcher, though his workload restrictions cap his upside at the moment, and that may not change until 2024. He's tentatively set to take the mound again next Sunday against the Rays.