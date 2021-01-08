Skubal will be competing for a spot in the Tigers' rotation during spring training according to executive vice president of baseball operation Al Avila, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Skubal and Casey Mize will both enter camp looking to nab a spot on Detroit's staff. Avila noted that both hurlers could wind up in the rotation come April, but also hinted at the notion that they could be competing against each other for a roster spot. Skubal posted a 5.63 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB across 32 innings in 2020.