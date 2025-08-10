The Tigers recalled Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, and he'll start at shortstop and bat eighth in the team's series finale versus the Angels.

Detroit opened up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Sweeney by placing outfielder/infielder Matt Vierling (oblique) on the 10-day injured list. Though he'll be included in the lineup as he rejoins the Tigers, Sweeney is expected to see limited playing time during his latest stint in the big leagues. The 25-year-old has slashed just .208/.275/.303 with five home runs and three stolen bases over 258 plate appearances with the Tigers this season.