Sweeney stands a good chance to make Detroit's Opening Day roster, though he faces plenty of competition for an everyday starting role, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Tigers added Gleyber Torres in the offseason, and he figures to slot in at second base. The signing added further depth to a team that already features a handful of versatile infield defenders, such as Andy Ibanez and Zach McKinstry, along with emerging youngsters Jace Jung and Colt Keith. Veteran shortstop Javier Baez (hip) is also back in the fold, and while Detroit would likely prefer if the younger Sweeney takes charge at short in the near future, Baez still may get the first shot at the job if he's healthy to start the season. Fantasy managers may need to show some patience with Sweeney, though he could see his role expand as the year progresses.