Sweeney will have his throwing paused due to a right shoulder strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Sweeney might be ready to throw again and play in games. The 25-year-old was already a bit down in the pecking order at shortstop for the Tigers, and this setback won't help his chances at earning a spot on the Opening Day roster.

