Sweeney went 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Sweeney had gone 0-for-5 over the last four games, a stretch in which the Tigers faced three left-handed starters. The 24-year-old is firmly in a strong-side platoon role to begin the season. He's now batting .237 (9-for-38) with a home run, two doubles, one triple, seven RBI, five runs scored and a steal over 13 contests. Sweeney logged just two steals across 119 major-league plate appearances in 2024, but he logged at least 20 thefts in three straight years in the minors, so he could tap into a bit more speed if he gets on base enough.