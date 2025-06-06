Sweeney is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

It's the fourth absence in Detroit's past six games for Sweeney, who appears to have fallen out of a regular role with the Tigers getting the likes of Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez back from the injured list over the past couple weeks. Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez have both received starts at shortstop over the last week, with Baez getting the nod Friday while McKinstry mans third base. Sweeney has been unable to get on track offensively this season with a .222/.279/.312 slash line through 60 games.