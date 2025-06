Sweeney is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Sweeney has now started just one of the last four games for the Tigers. The White Sox are starting a lefty opener Wednesday in Jared Shuster, but Sweeney's absence could be more about the Tigers prioritizing playing time for Zach McKinstry -- who is at shortstop Wednesday -- and Javier Baez.