Sweeney is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Sweeney has seen his playing time dwindle recently, as he only started one of Detroit's four previous games, but he'll get a chance to play in Thursday's afternoon tilt. The shortstop has been squeezed a bit by Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez. The latter started the year in center field but has since seen more time in the infield due to the return of Wenceel Perez and, more recently, Parker Meadows. As long as McKinstry and Baez stay productive at the plate, Sweeney may have to settle for a bench spot more often than not.