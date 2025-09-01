Sweeney is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Sweeney will join fellow left-handed hitters Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith on the bench for the series opener while the Mets send southpaw Sean Manaea to the bump. Though Sweeney started in both of the previous two contests and has been seeing semi-regular run at shortstop since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 10, he's slashing just .205/.225/.359 over a stretch of 16 games. Sweeney could be at risk of a demotion or a move to a reserve role once outfielder Parker Meadows (quadriceps) is activated from the 10-day injured list, which could result in Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez seeing more playing time at shortstop.