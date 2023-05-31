The Tigers transferred Wingenter (biceps) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wingenter was moved over to the 60-day IL in order to open a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Jake Marisnick, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Wingenter was placed on the 15-day IL in late April and he will now have to wait until late June before he's eligible to return. The right-hander resumed throwing May 12 and should now have ample time to be ready to go by the end of June.