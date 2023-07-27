The Tigers promoted Wingenter from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Wingenter hasn't performed very well in the majors this season, putting up an 8.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through 4.1 innings, and he has similar numbers in the minors as well. The 29-year-old righty will almost certainly return to Toledo after the end of Game 2.
