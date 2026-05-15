Madden will be the Tigers' primary pitcher Friday versus the Blue Jays after Brenan Hanifee serves as an opener, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Madden was initially listed as a traditional starting pitcher, but the Tigers have decided to use him in a bulk-relief role again after it worked well the last two times. The righty has permitted three runs with a 12:2 K:BB over 11 innings in his first two appearances for Detroit this season.