Tigers' Ty Madden: Following opener again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Madden will be the Tigers' primary pitcher Friday versus the Blue Jays after Brenan Hanifee serves as an opener, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Madden was initially listed as a traditional starting pitcher, but the Tigers have decided to use him in a bulk-relief role again after it worked well the last two times. The righty has permitted three runs with a 12:2 K:BB over 11 innings in his first two appearances for Detroit this season.