Tigers' Ty Madden: Pitches well Saturday

Madden tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Mariners. He allowed four hits and struck out three.

Madden was able to effectively scatter the four hits and give the Tigers some length after starter Keider Montero allowed all four runs in his five innings of work. The former began the season in a bulk relief role and covered five and six innings, respectively, in his first two appearances of the year. Madden has since shifted into more of a traditional long-relief role, which he filled Saturday. No matter how the righty is deployed, he's been effective with a 2.60 ERA and 9.9 K/9 across 17.1 innings so far, though his fantasy value is somewhat capped as a long reliever compared to bulk reliever or starter.