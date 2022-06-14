Alexander (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list following Monday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alexander remains a candidate to start Tuesday's matchup, though the club has yet to announce official pitching plans. Drew Hutchison's contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo, so he may also be in the mix for a start. Alexander last toed the rubber April 29 against the Dodgers, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks while fanning one over 2.1 frames.