Alexander pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Twins. He allowed a hit and two walks, while striking out two.

Alexander has been serving some as an opener recently, though he worked as a more traditional long reliever Saturday, covering the last two innings of the game for the Tigers. Since allowing three runs in an outing on May 26, the lefty has a 1.54 ERA over his past 11.2 innings, a span of five appearances. Alexander's season ERA now sits at 4.93, and he could continue whittling that down if he maintains his current form moving forward.