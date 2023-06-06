Alexander will open Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Alexander will eat up an inning or two before making way for a primary pitcher. The team has yet to announce who will serve as the primary pitcher, though Garrett Hill was recalled Sunday and could be a candidate for long relief.
