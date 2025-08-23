Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Beginning on bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez isn't in the starting lineup Saturday against Kansas City, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Perez will have at least a partial off day after starting in seven straight games and gong 8-for-26 with a home run, two RBI, four runs and a stolen base over that span. The Tigers' outfield from left to right will consist of Riley Greene, Javier Baez and Kerry Carpenter on Saturday.
